WhatsApp Pay Gets Green Signal to Launch with 20 Million Users

After two years of testing, WhatsApp payment service on Thursday, 5 November, received approval from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to go live on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the multi-bank model. WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million in UPI, NPCI said.

The Facebook-owned private messaging service has over 400 million users in India.