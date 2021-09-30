What’s Behind the NIA Order In Assam JMB Terrorists Case?

The banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which had already betrayed signs of extinction in Assam, was sought to be revived on the alibi of waging jihad and as a shield against the Bodo community. A chargesheet submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against six members of the outfit, who were sentenced to different jail terms in Assam, had said that the terror outfit had made an attempt at “regrouping again to fight against the Bodo people and for protection of Muslim community”. An NIA court pronounced its judgment in the case on 27 July this year, a copy of which was made available to this journalist recently.

The investigating agency based its conclusions on the statements given by Hanif Mia and Hafizur Rahman, both of whom were also convicted by the NIA court in Guwahati. The judgment quoted excerpts from the chargesheet, which was replete with the statements given by the accused.