Congress Working Committee Meet Underway; Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in Attendance

Congress Party President (interim) Sonia Gandhi, along with party leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the AICC office in the national capital on Saturday, 16 October, ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting.
The CWC meeting has reportedly been called to deliberate upon the current political situation, the upcoming Assembly polls, and the party's organisational elections.
Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – are expected to go to polls in February-March 2022.
(With inputs from ANI)
