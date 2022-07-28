Lok Sabha Passes National Anti-Doping Bill

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill which seeks to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory.

The National Anti-Doping Bill was passed by a voice vote along with certain official amendments moved by the government.

Responding to debate on the bill, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur said it will promote sports and protect the interest of sportspersons. He said it will also help enhance dope testing facilities in the country.