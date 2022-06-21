WB Uni of Health Sciences Bill Passed, Replaces Governor With CM as Chancellor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
(Photo: PTI)
The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which replaces the Governor with Chief Minister as the chancellor was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday, 21 June.
The Bill will come into effect immediately. The Bill was passed by 134 votes for it and 51 against. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed it.
The Bengal Assembly has 294 seats.
Taking part in the discussion on the bill, BJP chief whip in the Assembly, Manoj Tigga and other MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Makut Mani Adhikari, Shankar Ghosh and Ambika Roy opposed the bill, while ruling party Nirmal Majhi, Madhusudan Bhattacharya, Saptorshi Banerjee spoke in support of it.
