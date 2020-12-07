BJP March in WB’s Siliguri Turns Violent, Party Claims Worker Dead

Clashes erupted between the BJP supporters and West Bengal police on Monday, 7 December, in at least four places in Siliguri, including Tinbatti intersection and Phoolbari Bazar, over a protest march towards Uttarkanya, a Mini-Secretariat building in north Bengal.

The party claimed one person was killed, though the police did not confirm it. Many other protesters and policemen were injured in the melee as security forces baton-charged the irate protestors, reported news agency IANS.