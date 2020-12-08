Kolkata Press Club ‘Concerned’ Over Mahua Moitra’s Remark on Press

The press club has also sought an apology from Moitra, and demanded that she withdraw her statement.

The club in a statement said, “In a democratic set up, the importance of journalism and the respect it commands is known to all. Journalists braving adverse situations as part of their professional struggle and social responsibility are respected by globally.”

Moitra has responded saying that the press “should maybe look at their abysmally falling standards of members and the miserable state of the paid godi media.”