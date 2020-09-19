WB Guv Criticises Police, Says State Home to ‘Illegal Bomb-Making’

The governor's response comes after NIA busted an inter-state terror module sponsored by Al Qaeda from Pakistan.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at the state police on Saturday, 19 September, tweeting that the “State has become home to illegal bomb making that has potential to unsettle democracy”. This comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning busted an inter-state terror module sponsored by Al Qaeda from Pakistan. Nine men, who were planning attacks with IEDs made from potassium procured from firecrackers, were arrested from West Bengal and Kerala.

The governor further added, “Police <a href="https://twitter.com/MamataOfficial">@MamataOfficial</a> busy in carrying out political errands and taking on opposition. Those at helm <a href="https://twitter.com/WBPolice">@WBPolice</a> cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline in law and order.”

Taking on the state DGP, Dhankhar further wrote that the DGP’s ‘Ostrich Stance’ is very disturbing.

“How far distanced is DGP @WBPolice from reality is cause of worry. His ‘Ostrich Stance’ is very disturbing. Appreciate role of policemen in general-they r working in difficult situations. Problem is with those at helm who r unmindful of conduct and r politically guided.”

This isn’t the first time that the state governor has criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dhankhar had earlier hit out at the CM over her tackling of the COVID-19 crisis in the state. He also accused her of "explicitly appeasing" the minority community, while referring to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, reported The Economic Times. The CM has meanwhile reportedly accused the governor of ‘repeatedly interfering’.