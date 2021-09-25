'Where is That Money?' WB CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over PM CARES Fund

Banerjee also attacked the government over the Pegasus scandal.

"It has been proven that the Union government snoops on opposition leaders; our phones are tapped. The Centre bought this software from Israel to snoop on us. No one can speak out against them. If you speak out, efforts will be made to intimidate you by using (central) agencies," she said.

The Trinamool boss further criticised the state unit of the BJP for staging a protest near her residence on Thursday, 23 September, carrying the body of a BJP worker.

"Yesterday, BJP leaders staged a protest outside my residence over the death of a BJP worker. That BJP worker died a natural death, and they are claiming that he died during the violence. We won't tolerate such hooliganism. If they think they can protest outside my residence with a dead body, we, too, can do the same outside their homes with the carcass of a dog. We can teach them a lesson in the language they understand," she said, as per PTI.

Banerjee will be contesting the Bhabanipur by-poll, which will take place on 30 September 30. Banerjee, who had failed to win the Nandigram seat in the April-May election, must win the bypoll to remain CM.

"People want me to be a representative from this seat and continue as the state's chief minister," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)