PM CARES Not a Government Fund: PMO Tells Delhi High Court

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund), is not a Government of India fund and the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India, the Delhi High Court was informed through an affidavit filed by Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, an Under Secretary at the PMO. Srivastava also functions in the PM CARES trust on an honorary basis.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking a direction to declare the PM CARES Fund a 'State' under the Constitution in order to ensure transparency in its functioning.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal was hearing a petition filed by Samyak Gangwal who claims that the PM CARES Fund is a 'State' as it was formed by the Prime Minister on 27 March last year, to provide assistance to Indians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.