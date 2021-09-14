BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal Files Objection Against Mamata Banerjee's Nomination

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday, 14 September, filed an objection against the Trinamool Congress party candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls. Sajal Ghosh, the chief election agent of Priyanka Tibrewal wrote a letter to the Returning Officer of the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency.

In the letter, Sajal Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee had failed to disclose particulars of five pending criminal proceedings against her while filing nomination papers for the 30 September Bhabanipur bypoll, whose results will be declared on 3 October.

Ghosh also cited several news reports that have information regarding criminal cases against Banerjee. All the five cited cases against Mamata Banerjee have been filed in Assam.

Banerjee, who had failed to win the Nandigram seat in the April-May election, must win the bypoll to remain CM.