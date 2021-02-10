‘Welcome Restoration of 4G in J&K’: US State Department

The US State Department’s Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs on Wednesday, 10 February, commended the restoration of 4G mobile internet in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
In a tweet, the department expressed, “This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political and economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K.”
The internet services in J&K were first curbed on 5 August 2019, hours before the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370, and have been restored after almost 550 days.
First, the landlines were restored in J&K, reported Hindustan Times. Low-speed 2G internet was restored in the Valley in January 2020.
According to IANS, so far, 4G mobile services had only been available in only two districts of J&K — Udhampur in the Jammu division and Ganderbal in the Kashmir division. All other 18 districts of the union territory have had to make do with the 2G mobile internet service.
