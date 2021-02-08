‘Little Too Late’: Kashmiris on 4G Restoration after 18 Months

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
After 550 days, 4G mobile internet service was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, 5 February. Here’s how the people of J&K responded to the restoration of high-speed internet in the state after 18 months.
While some found relief, others were irked by the high speed internet coming in so late.
"4G has finally been restored here, however, it came a little too late," Ahsan added.
"We can say life was tough without 4G high speed internet. But it's true that it had impacted the life of people in business communities and the education sector. Many people got unemployed, those who were dependent on the Internet alone," said Ambareen Nawaz, who is an entrepreneur in Srinagar.
There had been growing demand from businesses, students and professionals for the restoration of 4G mobile internet services. Poor internet connectivity compounded the problems of people across the UTs, particularly students, as absence of high-speed internet impacted the effectiveness of online classes.
Not just students, life and work across the union territories was affected. Many felt the the loss that took place due to the internet blockage couldn't be captured.
Another person, Qazi Shibli, owner of The Kashmiriyat didn't think this was a gift or charity to the people of Kashmir. He also mentioned how news reporting for his media organisation got adversely affected by the slow-speed internet services.
Published: 08 Feb 2021,04:40 PM IST