‘4G Mobile Internet Being Restored in Jammu & Kashmir’
The internet service was first curbed in the region on 5 August 2019.
i
4G mobile internet service is being restored in the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Power & Information).
The internet service was first curbed in the region on 5 August 2019, hours before the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370. Low-speed 2G internet was restored in the Valley in January 2020.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!