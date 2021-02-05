‘4G Mobile Internet Being Restored in Jammu & Kashmir’

The internet service was first curbed in the region on 5 August 2019.

Published
India
1 min read
The internet service was first curbed in the region on 5 August 2019. Image used for representation.
4G mobile internet service is being restored in the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Power & Information).

The internet service was first curbed in the region on 5 August 2019, hours before the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370. Low-speed 2G internet was restored in the Valley in January 2020.

