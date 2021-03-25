Welcome Probe Into PB Singh’s Allegations If CM Orders: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday, 25 March, said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders an investigation into the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against him, he would welcome it.
The state Home Minister expressed his compliance in a tweet in the early hours on Thursday and shared a copy of his letter dated 21 March to Thackeray, in which he had sought an immediate probe into Singh’s allegations.
He tweeted in Marathi, “I had demanded the honourable Chief Minister to order probe into Param Bir Singh’s allegation against me to clear the air. I will welcome if the honourable Chief Minister orders probe,” adding “Satyamev Jayate” (truth shall prevail).
Deshmukh’s letter also pointed out that there is “no truth” in the allegations levelled against him and demanded an investigation into the matter.
Singh, in an eight-page letter, had levelled allegations against the Deshmukh, saying that he wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and hotels.
On the same day, Deshmukh denied all the allegations made against him.
The letter came days after Singh’s transfer from the post of city police commissioner to the low-key home guard department in the backdrop of his handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai.
Deshmukh had said Singh was shifted due to his colleagues “serious and unforgivable mistakes”.
