Gujarat: Stones Pelted at Dalit Man’s Wedding Party, FIR Against 9

In an incident of caste-based violence in Gujarat’s Aravalli district, the wedding procession of a Dalit man was attacked by a group of nine Rajput men on Tuesday evening, 23 February.
The wedding procession was en route Linch village near Bayad town where the wedding was scheduled to take place when the family was disrupted by the men who also hurled casteist slurs.
One of the accused, according to the police, assaulted a relative of the bride, noted PTI.
The officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the nine men on the complaint of the bride’s cousin at Amaliyara police station following the incident.
The FIR has been filed on charges of rioting, assault, criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), Damor added.
The FIR report also mentioned that the nine accused issued death threats to the procession members despite the latter trying to reason with the attackers to stop stone pelting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
(With inputs from PTI)
