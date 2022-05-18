Heatwaves in UP and Rajasthan, 42°C Predicted in Delhi: What to Expect Today

The western parts of Bihar and Jharkhand may face high temperatures up to 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday, stated TWC.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 41.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, South Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, and Northeast Madhya Pradesh," IMD noted on Tuesday's records.