Heatwaves in UP and Rajasthan, 42°C Predicted in Delhi: What to Expect Today

Mirage appears on the Rajpath on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi on 17 May.
(Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist)
Temperatures in various parts of New Delhi are expected to rise to 42 degree Celsius on Wednesday, 18 May, while on the lower side, they will go down to 30 degree Celsius, showed The Weather Channel (TWC) forecast.
The western parts of Bihar and Jharkhand may face high temperatures up to 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday, stated TWC.
Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 41.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"Heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, South Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, and Northeast Madhya Pradesh," IMD noted on Tuesday's records.
The temperatures can go up to 44 degree Celsius in Jaisalmer, 43 degree Celsius in Barmer, and 44 degree Celsius in UP's Jhansi region.
"The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha are all likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next 3-4 days," weather channel TWC India reported on Tuesday.
A cyclonic circulation might cause heavy rainfalls over Kerala-Mahe, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu the next three days, IMD reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)