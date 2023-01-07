‘We Are Not Encroachers’: Haldwani Residents Amid SC Relief on Eviction Order

Three days before the Supreme Court stayed Uttarakhand High Court’s eviction order, The Quint visited Haldwani to speak to the residents about the possibility of being rendered homeless.

In a relief to thousands of residents who were staring at the prospect of being rendered homeless, the top court on Thursday, 5 January, put a stay on the high court’s order to evict over 50,000 residents living on alleged railway land.

Speaking to The Quint, here’s what the residents said on 2 January.