This Is Not Railway Land: Haldwani Residents Protest High Court’s Eviction Order

“People have been settled here since the 1970s, when there was just a dirt road here. We used to walk in knee-level water when it used to rain excessively. This land does not belong to the railways. They have no proof, while we have several proofs with us,” Khan said.

He then showed several bills to claim ownership of his house.

“This is our water bill which we have since 1994, electricity bill from 1997. This is house tax receipt from 1994 to 1995, that we have been paying since 1991 to the municipality. Despite all these we are still being troubled.

On being asked what he and his family will do if the courts don’t agree to their demands, Khan said, “If the government doesn’t agree; within Indiranagar itself, there are about one lakh people. We will have no option but to die. Either listen to our side or take our families and shoot us all down.”

Mufti Ahmad Raza Qaidri, 35, Imam of Sabri Masjid which falls in the claimed railway land, said, “I have been teaching in this madrasa for around 12 years. Before me, Ustad Mohammad Hafiz taught for 20 years. This madrasa is at least 70 years old. There is also a masjid in front of it. The settled populace around it has been here for as many years as well, as per the papers people have.”