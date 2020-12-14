‘We Are Fully Prepared’: CDS Bipin Rawat on India-China Standoff

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Monday, 14 December, assured that India’s armed forces would leave no stone unturned to safeguard its frontiers. General Rawat was referring to the ongoing standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh that began over seven months ago.
General Rawat, who was attending the launch ceremony of INS Himgiri, which took place at GRSE facility in Kolkata, further stated that, “We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest,” reported ANI.
He assured that “we are fully prepared for any eventuality that we may be faced with”.
His comment comes a day after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and Kathua district.
Emphasising the importance of imbibing technology in warfare, General Bipin Rawat said, “Time has come now to look at the future of warfighting imbibing technology into our systems. We have got adequate forces to counter any threat or challenges that we may face on northern borders.”
The Chief of Defence Staff also stated that while there have been hiccups in the integration of the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, the creases are being ironed out, reported NDTV.
"Now, as integration is taking place and we are gradually moving forward in that direction, I think that we have been able to overcome some of the issues that were at stake,” he reportedly said.
Earlier in 2020, the exercise to integrate all the army, navy and the air force was initiated. The aim of the move was to reduce expenses and ensure that the armed forces fight as a cohesive unit.
