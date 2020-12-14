‘We Are Fully Prepared’: CDS Bipin Rawat on India-China Standoff

The Chief of Defence Staff also stated that while there have been hiccups in the integration of the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, the creases are being ironed out, reported NDTV.

"Now, as integration is taking place and we are gradually moving forward in that direction, I think that we have been able to overcome some of the issues that were at stake,” he reportedly said.

Earlier in 2020, the exercise to integrate all the army, navy and the air force was initiated. The aim of the move was to reduce expenses and ensure that the armed forces fight as a cohesive unit.