Video Shows Disengagement of India-China Troops at Pangong Tso

Hours after Defene Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that India and China have begun disengagement of troops at the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, a video showing the disengagement process has surfaced on social media, showing the disengagement process being conducted by the two sides.
In the 1.15-minute clip being shared, visuals of the formal meeting of the disengagement and the tanks of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA being disengaged can be seen.
The Quint has not been able to independently authenticate the video.
The video comes as Singh apprised the Parlliament of the disengagement process on Thursday, 11 February, a day after China’s Global Times on Wednesday, 10 February, reported that disengagement has begun at the northern and southern shores of the lake after the two countries reached agreements in the ninth round of the commander-level talks.
“Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner,” Singh told the House.
Singh further said that some issues over deployment at LAC are yet to be resolved and that both sides have agreed that complete disengagement should be done at the earliest.
“China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake. India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3,” Singh informed the House.
