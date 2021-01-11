After Bail, PDP Leader Waheed Para Detained in Another Terror Case

While granting him bail, the judge said, “Offences, particularly falling under Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA), are not prima facie made out against the applicant/accused.” He was asked to furnish personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. Regarding the evidence that the NIA had on Para, the judge said that the main and supplementary charge sheet did not have a ‘reference of the present applicant’. Regarding the disclosure statement that named him, the judge said that the value of it was seriously hit by Section 25 of Evidence Act, that states that a disclosure statement has zero value until it leads to recovery of evidence.