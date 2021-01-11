After Bail, PDP Leader Waheed Para Detained in Another Terror Case

Soon after being granted bail by a NIA court in a terror-funding case, PDP youth wing leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para was detained for questioning in another terror related case. He was detained immediately after his release on 9 January, Saturday, evening, The Indian Express reported.
While the senior official or the counter intelligence wing did not disclose the details of the FIR under which Para was detained, a source told the newspaper that it was a terror funding case. “It is an open FIR and Waheed’s name is not mentioned. Several PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s relatives and aides have already been questioned in this case,” a source said.
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti asked what law and for what crime had he been arrested and said this was a brazen contempt of court.
Arrested by the NIA on 25 November 2020, Para was picked after a disclosure statement by Hizbul Mujahideen’s Naveed Baba.
While granting him bail, the judge said, “Offences, particularly falling under Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA), are not prima facie made out against the applicant/accused.” He was asked to furnish personal bond and surety of Rs 1 lakh each. Regarding the evidence that the NIA had on Para, the judge said that the main and supplementary charge sheet did not have a ‘reference of the present applicant’. Regarding the disclosure statement that named him, the judge said that the value of it was seriously hit by Section 25 of Evidence Act, that states that a disclosure statement has zero value until it leads to recovery of evidence.
