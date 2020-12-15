In Photos: Breathtaking Jammu & Kashmir After Season’s First Snow

Muneeb Ul Islam
Boys playing cricket with snow-covered mountains in the surroundings. | Photo Courtesy: Muneeb ul Islam

Kashmir looked mesmerising after receiving the season’s first heavy snowfall which began on Friday night in most parts of the Valley. While the hilly areas of the valley are said to have received snowfall between 12 to 24 inches, 2 to 3 inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar city.

After tourism resumed in J&K last month, tourists are now seen travelling in large numbers, especially in the Valley.

The snowfall in the valley brought cold waves in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, etc.

Weather department officials have also said that fresh western disturbance (WD) is active and could bring more rain and snowfall in Ladakh and Kashmir.

The tourism industry suffered a huge loss earlier this year when the valley closed down due to the pandemic. But with things slowly opening up and normalcy returning to the Valley, tour operators hope to make up for the lost time.

Snow-covered mud houses in Anantnag.
A man tending to his flock of sheep in the snow in Anantnag.
A man rows a boat in Dal lake with surroundings of snow-clad mountains.
A woman washing her clothes in a snow-covered river in Anantnag.
Boys playing cricket with snow-covered mountains in the surroundings.
A man tending to his flock of sheep in the snow in Anantnag.
Snow-covered mud houses in Anantnag
Snow-covered park in Srinagar.
Snow-clad trees in Anantnag.
Snow-clad mountains in Srinagar.
A man removes snow from the rooftop of his house.
A man carrying fodder on his shoulders.

(With inputs from PTI)

