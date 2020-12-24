DDC Election Results Reveal Limits of BJP’s Strategy in J&K

The recently concluded District Development Council polls were the first major elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 as well as the crackdown, lockdown, incarceration of leaders and violence that followed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed victory in the DDC elections, citing that it is the single largest party in terms of seats and votes as well. While statistically, the BJP is right but politically, it's not so simple.

There are three aspects to the elections: The BJP's performance, the success of the seven-party People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and what the results may mean for Jammu and Kashmir