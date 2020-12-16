J&K DDC Polls 7th Phase: Voting Underway in 31 Constituencies

A total of 31 constituencies are casting votes in the seventh phase of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections, while 438 panch and 69 sarpanch seats will also witness voting on Wednesday, 16 December, across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma had informed that a total of 31 DDC constituencies will go to the polls on Wednesday, 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.