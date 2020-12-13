Sixth Phase of First DDC Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Underway

Voters are braving the cold to cast their votes in the 17 DDC constituencies in Jammu and 14 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division. A total of 2,071 polling stations have been designated with 1,208 in the Kashmiri division and 864 in the Jammu division, reported ANI.

All necessary arrangements such as election material, precautionary social distance measures for COVID-19, security arrangements for voting and manpower have been done, reported ANI.