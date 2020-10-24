Majority Unhappy With Nitish, Yet He is Preferred CM: Opinion Poll

According to the opinion poll, 41 percent of people are not at all satisfied with the current Bihar government. The Quint The Times Now-CVoter Opinion Poll, released on Saturday, 24 October, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, has indicated that majority of people are not satisfied with the performance of the government led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. | (Photo: The Quint) India According to the opinion poll, 41 percent of people are not at all satisfied with the current Bihar government.

A Times Now-CVoter Opinion Poll, released on Saturday, 24 October, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, has indicated that majority of people are not satisfied with the performance of the government led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

However, Kumar is still the most preferred CM candidate out of the lot.

According to the opinion poll, nearly 41 percent of people are not at all satisfied with the current Bihar government and only 28 percent of people came in the category of ‘very satisfied.’ Regarding the satisfaction level of people with the performance of CM Kumar, a similar trend was noticed with 40 percent of people not feeling satisfied with him.

27.43% voters are very satisfied with CM Kumar

31.54% voters are satisfied to some extent

40.42% voters are not satisfied

Nitish Kumar Still Most Preferred CM Candidate

While the opinion poll suggested that people are not satisfied with CM Kumar’s government, he is still the most preferred choice for the post.

Nearly 29 percent of voters prefer the JD(U) leader, with 19 percent leaning towards RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, 13 percent preferring LJP’s Chirag Paswan and 9 percent choosing Sushil Modi.

The opinion poll also indicated that nearly 45 percent of the people are not satisfied with their respective MLAs and only 23 percent are ‘very satisfied.’ Regarding which party can best handle the issues in Bihar, the opinion poll found that majority of voters opted for none, out of NDA and UPA.

31.33 percent voters feel that NDA can best handle the issues of Bihar

20.98% of voters feel that UPA can best handle the issues

47.69% of voters feel that none of them can handle the issues

Unemployment the Main Issue For Bihar

The voters find unemployment as the main issue in the state, followed by effects of the coronavirus pandemic and corruption. 54.03 percent of voters feel that unemployment is the main issue in Bihar

5.11 percent feel it is corruption

10.04 percent selected effects of coronavirus as the main issue

19.87 percent said other issues

Regarding the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 51 percent of the people rated it as ‘Good,’ with 30 percent going for ‘Poor’ and 18 percent for ‘Average’. Bihar will be going to polls on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November, and the results will be announced on 10 November.

(With inputs from Times Now)