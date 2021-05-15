Volunteers Set Up Oxygen Bus to Help Patients in TN Amid 2nd Wave

Those waiting for oxygen support in front of the District Government Hospital in Tiruppur will now have an alternate system, thanks to a bunch of volunteers from Young Indians.
The Young Indians, the youth arm of CII, has set up a bus with five oxygen beds in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur to help those in desperate need of external oxygen support until they find a bed.
The bus, originally owned by Shiva Niketan school in Tiruppur, has five beds for those in need of oxygen and was flagged off by the District Collector of Tiruppur on Friday, 14 May.
Speaking to TNM, Pranav Sai V, the Chairman of the CII chapter of Young Indians, said that the bus will be stationed near the government hospital.
Once the ball was set rolling, the Young Indians team, consisting of Iranthar Kumar, Padmanabhan, and Mohan, put out feelers to arrange buses to set the facility up.
“Shiva Niketan school offered to give us a bus to try this out. A past chairman of CII helped us import five oxygen concentrators and fix them in this school bus. It is basically a five-seater. The motive is to provide temporary oxygen to people as they wait to get admitted in hospitals,” Pranav explained, adding that the team also worked closely with Tiruppur Riders.
“This will give people who are badly in need of oxygen some respite until they find beds. Moreover, we have a lot of buses free, like those owned and operated by export garment units are all idle now. The only issue we are facing now is the lack of oxygen cylinders. So, we are trying to procure more cylinders. Many are coming forward to contribute money to procure oxygen concentrators. Several people also buy the concentrators themselves and donate them to us,” he added.
The team now has five oxygen concentrators and eight cylinders. The current set of oxygen concentrators is donated by businessman-philanthropist Majestic Krishnan.
When asked more about the oxygen-fitted bus, Pranav said that it will be stationed near the government hospital in Tiruppur.
Patients coming to GH will have to show their medical reports to the nurse on duty in the bus, who will then assess the patients’ need for oxygen.
Donors interested in supporting this initiative can make contributions via Google Pay at 9894130000 (Padmanabhan, Project coordinator).
Published: 15 May 2021