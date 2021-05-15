Volunteers Set Up Oxygen Bus to Help Patients in TN Amid 2nd Wave

Those waiting for oxygen support in front of the District Government Hospital in Tiruppur will now have an alternate system, thanks to a bunch of volunteers from Young Indians.

The Young Indians, the youth arm of CII, has set up a bus with five oxygen beds in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur to help those in desperate need of external oxygen support until they find a bed.

The bus, originally owned by Shiva Niketan school in Tiruppur, has five beds for those in need of oxygen and was flagged off by the District Collector of Tiruppur on Friday, 14 May.