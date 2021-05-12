Oxygen Isn’t an Essential Commodity: ‘Hoarders’ Get Escape Route

Despite the acute shortage of concentrated oxygen in Delhi, it is still not explicitly notified as an essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act. Even the Delhi High Court on 6 May had pulled up both the central government and the Delhi government on this issue. “Why aren’t you classifying medical oxygen as an essential commodity,” the court had asked.

At the time of publishing this article, a week after the HC's rap on the knuckles, medical oxygen has still not been designated as an essential commodity,

On 29 June 2020, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had issued an Office Memorandum (OM) to regulate the price of Pulse Oximeters and Oxygen concentrators. Under that OM, manufacturers and importers were directed that the price of medical devices can’t be raised by more than 10 percent in a year.