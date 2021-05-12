Oxygen Isn’t an Essential Commodity: ‘Hoarders’ Get Escape Route

The hoarding of concentrated oxygen cylinders has been identified as one of the key contributors to the “oxygen crisis” in India's second COVID-19 surge. The alleged racketeering involves procuring oxygen from abroad, waiting for demand to shoot up by holding back the supply, and then selling it to the public at much higher rates.
Public outcry and judicial scrutiny demanding strict action have led to raids, confiscations, and promises to “heavily penalise” the “wrong-doers”. But how is the government actually planning to do that? Can a businessman be punished for maximising profit? In the absence of any capped price for oxygen cylinders, can the government proceed towards prosecuting such hoarders?
Subjecting “hoarders of oxygen” to criminal punishment would first require oxygen to be recognised as an essential commodity. The Essential Commodities Act, 1955, allows the government to designate any commodity as “essential” to not only control its price, but also to regulate its sale, storage, distribution, and acquisition.
Despite the acute shortage of concentrated oxygen in Delhi, it is still not explicitly notified as an essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act. Even the Delhi High Court on 6 May had pulled up both the central government and the Delhi government on this issue. “Why aren’t you classifying medical oxygen as an essential commodity,” the court had asked.
At the time of publishing this article, a week after the HC's rap on the knuckles, medical oxygen has still not been designated as an essential commodity,
On 29 June 2020, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had issued an Office Memorandum (OM) to regulate the price of Pulse Oximeters and Oxygen concentrators. Under that OM, manufacturers and importers were directed that the price of medical devices can’t be raised by more than 10 percent in a year.
The court further highlighted that the Investigating Officer failed to produce before the court any notification that would allow invoking Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.
While the government completely ignored the need to notify concentrated oxygen cylinders as an essential commodity, it was forced from all corners of public and judicial fora to respond to rising cases of hoarding of oxygen cylinders.
The Delhi government responded to the public pressure by making arrests and registering FIRs, without first updating the law to be effective in the present circumstances.
While hearing a case on alleged hoarding of oxygen cylinders, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg rapped the Delhi government for its misplaced approach towards prosecuting alleged hoarders.
The court pulled up the Delhi government for not creating a law to address oxygen hoarding. The court noted that the market forces of demand and supply would kick in when a government fails to regulate prices. Asking the government as to whether doing business is an offence, the court said:
Despite not having clear legal provisions to deal with oxygen cylinders, the Delhi Police is making arrests before conducting investigations. This impinges upon the principles of fair investigation and shows the punitive desperation and clear lack of strategy of the investigating agency.
In its failure to successfully invoke the Essential Commodities Act against the alleged oxygen hoarders, the Delhi government is left with provisions under the Epidemics Diseases Act, and Sections 188 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.
To prove the offence of cheating, the prosecution will have to show that the people who were selling oxygen at higher rates were making a false promise of some “cure” or “higher degree of medical assistance” for charging inflated prices.
However, the cases so far have shown that those selling oxygen at higher prices had purchased the oxygen legally, paying the due custom duty and GST, and did not make any false inducement for an extraordinary cure to justify inflated prices.
The tragic irony is that precious lives have indeed been lost due 'oxygen hoarding', with several families either not being able to access oxygen, or not being able to afford the inflated prices being demanded by the 'hoarders'. And yet, such families may be denied justice, simply because the government was caught napping, again.
