‘Voice of India’: Govt Looks to Set Up International News Channel

At a time when the Indian government has been widely censured by the international media for its mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, national public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has issued a tender for a consultant to propose a plan to launch a news channel for an international audience.

As per Prasar Bharati officials, the tender has not suddenly transpired, but has been in the pipeline for a long time.

The Expression of Interest (EoI) was floated on 13 May to invite consultancy services to come up with an elaborate plan “on the establishment of DD International,” The Indian Express reported.

It stated stated: “In view of the strategic objective to build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India, it is envisaged to establish DD International”.