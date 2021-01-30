VK Sasikala To Be Discharged From Bengaluru Hospital Tomorrow

Expelled AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala will be discharged from Victoria Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Sunday, 31 January. She was formally released from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on 27 January.
“Sasikala Natarajan is asymptomatic. She's conscious and alert. Her vital parameters are stable & blood sugars under control. She is maintaining saturation without oxygen and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored,” the hospital added.
Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and Jayalalithaa’s foster son VN Sudhakaran.
On the same day as her release, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami is scheduled to inaugurate the Jayalalithaa Memorial at Marina beach. Recently, he ended speculations by stating there is ‘no chance’ AIADMK will take Sasikala back into the party.
