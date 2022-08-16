DCW Asks Delhi Police To File FIR After Video Shows 'Molestation' of Girls in PG

A video of the incident shows a man forcefully holding a woman by her arm as she tries to break free.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday, 16 August, issued a notice to the police over a viral video in which a security guard can be seen allegedly harassing and "molesting" a few girls at a PG hostel.
"In a PG hostel running in Karol Bagh, the security guard molested and beat up the girls in a state of intoxication. We received the complaint through Twitter. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a notice has been issued to the police. Will ensure strict action in the matter," Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.
In the video of the incident, a man can be seen forcefully grabbing a woman by her arm as she tries to free herself.
The DCW took suo moto cognisance of the incident. It also said that a complaint had been filed with the owner of the PG but no action was taken.
"The brazenness of the act is unnerving and strongest action needs to be taken," Maliwal said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)