Violence in JNU After Row Between Student Groups Over Non-Veg Food; Several Hurt

Violence broke out in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 10 April, after a row over eating non-vegetarian food in hostel messes.
Violence broke out in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 10 April, with students alleging that members of right-wing students organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had assaulted them, leaving many injured.
Several JNU Students Union members claimed on Twitter that ABVP members had "badly attacked and injured students" who had eaten non-veg food in hostel messes. Students also allegedly resorted to stone-pelting during Sunday's violence.
Visuals emerging from the university show students bleeding on Sunday evening, with some also allegedly requiring emergency hospitalisation.
Videos also showed students engaging in heated arguments, requiring the intervention of university guards.
CPIML Politburo member Kavita Krishnan said on Twitter that at least three students are injured and bleeding, adding that the Vasant Vihar SHO was present but no arrests had been made.
The row allegedly ensued over ABVP members stopping Kaveri hostel residents having non-veg food for dinner and also assaulted the mess secretary over the issue.
Student leader Kawalpreet Kaur alleged that students stood up against the imposition of the "ban" on non-vegetarian food in the university, leading to the outbreak of violence.
"Students from different physical, social and cultural backgrounds have different food preferences that must be respected and catered to. This act of ABVP's only signifies their exclusionary politics and right wing Hindutva policies to hegemonise democratic and secular spaces like JNU," the statement read.
The statement went on to call for an all organisation meeting on Sunday evening in light of the violence, adding that any such "divisive tactics should be fought tooth and nail and the JNU Community should in unison reiterate that there would be zero tolerance against any such acts."
Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) in a statement alleged that on Sunday morning, "ABVP goons tried to forcibly stop cooking of chicken in JNU hostel Kaveri."
According to the student group, ABVP members had tried to stop the preparation of dinner in the mess and during the row that ensued, "violently attacked students and activists".
ABVP meanwhile issued a counter-statement, blaming left-wing groups for creating a ruckus over the issue of "non-vegetarian food". They said that the university had witnessed a peaceful simultaneous celebration of Iftaar and Ram Navami, adding that Ramzan is also being celebrated in the hostel very peacefully and simultaneously.
"This act of politicising a religious celebration by the left, is a shameful act and ABVP condemns it from core," their statement read.
