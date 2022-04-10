Violence in JNU After Row Between Student Groups Over Non-Veg Food; Several Hurt

"Students from different physical, social and cultural backgrounds have different food preferences that must be respected and catered to. This act of ABVP's only signifies their exclusionary politics and right wing Hindutva policies to hegemonise democratic and secular spaces like JNU," the statement read.

The statement went on to call for an all organisation meeting on Sunday evening in light of the violence, adding that any such "divisive tactics should be fought tooth and nail and the JNU Community should in unison reiterate that there would be zero tolerance against any such acts."

Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) in a statement alleged that on Sunday morning, "ABVP goons tried to forcibly stop cooking of chicken in JNU hostel Kaveri."

According to the student group, ABVP members had tried to stop the preparation of dinner in the mess and during the row that ensued, "violently attacked students and activists".