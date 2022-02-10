Corruption Allegations From 2011 Resurface as JNU VC Denies Derogatory Tweets

Even as Pandit denied having tweeted contentious statements, an allegation of corruption against her from 2011 also resurfaced following the news of her appointment.

She was then the director of the International Students Centre of University of Pune, as the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was then known.

A DNA report from 5 August 2011 said that she was found to have granted admission to 1,800 Indian students in various professional courses from 2002 to 2007 period for the seats reserved for Persons of Indian Origin (PIO).

The allegations were first raised by senate member Atul Bagul. Thereafter, the Sunanda Pawar enquiry committee was formed by the then UoP Vice Chancellor Narendra Jadhav.

The report of enquiry filed by the committee had observed that based on prima facie evidence "the admissions have been made without adhering to rules" by Pandit.