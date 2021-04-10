‘Violence Can’t Protect You’: Modi Slams TMC on Cooch Behar Deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 10 April, during his speech in Siliguri slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating she instigated people to attack security forces and obstructed the polling process.
The state on Saturday held its fourth phase of polling for Assembly Polls 2021.
The PM spoke in reference to the deaths of four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly opened fire after purportedly coming under attack.
The prime minister further stated in his speech that “it’s time to change the kind of political environment, that has been created in Bengal for past several decades,” and urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the accused of the incident.
In response to the CISF opening fire in Sitalkuchi, WB CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that “there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of home minister and today's incident is proof”.
Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit the spot of the incident in Cooch Behar on 11 April, reported ANI
The Election Commission has ordered that will be adjourning the poll in Polling Station 125 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency in the Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers, reported ANI.
Nine seats of Cooch Behar are voting on Saturday in the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.
