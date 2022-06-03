Violence Erupts in Kanpur Amid ‘Bandh’ by Muslim Orgs Over Nupur Sharma’s Remark

Violence broke out during a shutdown called by Muslims over Nupur Sharma's comments.
At least six people were injured after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, 3 June, during a shutdown observed by Muslims protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet Muhammad.
UP Additional Director-General (ADG) Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, explained how the clash unfolded, "Some Muslim organisations had called for a 'bandh' in protest against Nupur Sharma's remarks."
Social media videos showed residents pelting stones at each other.
Commissioner of Police Vijay Meena informed that the police lathicharged hundreds of people that took to the streets to protest and 16 people were taken into custody, Hindustan Times reported.
Meanwhile, Kanpur District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that the situation was brought under control and that further investigation to nab the miscreants is on. The injured were rushed to the hospital, she added.
While appealing for peace, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) said such an incident taking place when the country's president, prime minister and UP chief minister are in town is shameful for the state and those in charge of its law and order.
The clashes erupted during the shutdown.
The BJP leader made the controversial remark during a Times Now show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on 26 May. Three FIRs have been filed against Sharma for her comments.
She was charged under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (provoke enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
