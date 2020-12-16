Vijay Diwas: Twitterati Pays Tributes to 1971 War Martyrs

India on Wednesday, 16 December, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces achieved a decisive victory over the Pakistan Army on 16 December 1971.
On 16 December 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered in front of the Indian Army Commander Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora in Dhaka.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, remembered the “bravery of the soldiers.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Vijay Diwas on Twitter.
The Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy also paid their tributes on Vijay Diwas.
The 13-day war ended with the surrender of at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. The war resulted in the subsequent secession of East Pakistan which emerged as the new nation of Bangladesh.
