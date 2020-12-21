Vietnam An Important Pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ Policy: PM Modi

During a virtual summit with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 21 December said that the cooperation between the two countries can help maintain peace and stability in the region, reported PTI.
While calling Vietnam an important partner in India's Indo-Pacific vision, Modi said that India looks at its ties with Vietnam with a long-term and strategic perspective.
"Peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region is our common aim,” Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.
PM Modi also said that by next year both the countries will become members of UN Security Council. “We will implement a Joint Vision Document 2021-23 which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement,” he said, according to ANI, at the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also thanked PM Modi for his remarks on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.
(With inputs from PTI & ANI)
