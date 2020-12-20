PM Modi Pays Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 20 December, made a unscheduled visit to the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi early morning and paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur.
After his visit, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion.”
There was neither any security, nor barricading arrangements made on the roads during the Prime Minister's visit, IANS reported.
Modi's visit to the Gurudwara comes a day after the ninth Sikh Guru's death anniversary was observed on Saturday.
Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom is remembered every year as Martyr's Day. Guru Tegh Bahadur preached Sikhism during the 17th century.
