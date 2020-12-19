Modi To Deliver Key Address at ASSOCHAM, To Award Ratan Tata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham) foundation week on Saturday, 19 December, at 10:30 am via video conferencing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata early Saturday morning for a two-day visit to take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year.
The theme of the programme organised by Assocham is, ‘India’s resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy.’
Assocham represents the interests of trade and commerce in India and acts as an interface between issues and initiatives with a goal to promote both domestic and international trade and reduce trade barriers.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM Modi will present the “ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award” to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the Tata Group.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday the pace of disinvestment will now gain a lot of momentum, and those which have already found cabinet approval will be taken up with all earnestness.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who addressed the chamber on Tuesday, said that the first cut of a genuine single window is likely to ready by March or April 2021, to ease the compliance burden on the industry.
