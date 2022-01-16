Video: Major Fire Breaks Out at Secunderabad Club

A massive fire broke out at the Secunderabad Club in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, 16 January.

The club, a prominent landmark in the city, is one of the oldest in India.

The fire is said to have been brought under control and extinguished by 9 am. Speaking to The News Minute, a fire official said, "We were alerted about the fire at around 2.30 am. We reached the spot in 10 minutes. Seven fire engines were engaged to put out the fire."

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.