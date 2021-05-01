‘Victory Declared Prematurely’: Dr Fauci on India’s 2nd COVID Wave

“The victory was declared maybe too prematurely,” said Dr Anthony S Fauci, one of the most trusted global voices on COVID, on India’s second wave in an interview with The Indian Express on Saturday, 1 May.

Dr Fauci is chief medical advisor to the Biden administration and has spearheaded the US administration’s response to the COVID pandemic.

“We are very pained to see India suffering so much. And that’s the reason why the rest of the world really needs to chip in and help. But to the people of India, I’ll say, hang together. Everybody is in this together. And just as I said in the Senate hearing, it will end. We will get back to a normal. There is suffering now but I guarantee that we will get it back to normal. Hang in there, help each other. Take care of each other and things will get back to normal,” said Dr Fauci,