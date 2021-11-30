Vice Admiral Hari Kumar Takes Over as New Navy Chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday, 30 November, took over as the new chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and received a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. He replaced Admiral KB Singh.

Taking charge of the new title, CNS Kumar was quoted as saying, "It is a matter of great honour for me to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff. Indian navy focus would be on national security and maritime challenges. I will put my energy focused on it. My predecessors have guided the navy and I will also try to build upon their accomplishments and achievements."