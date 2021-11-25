Indian Navy Inducts INS Vela, the Fourth Stealth Scorpene-Class Submarine

The Indian Navy on Thursday, 25 November commissioned a brand new submarine, built by the government owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd or MDL at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff.
The Indian Navy on Thursday, 25 November, commissioned a new submarine, built by government-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd or MDL at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff.
Called the INS Vela, this is the fourth Scorpene class submarine in the series of six submarines under Project 75, built by MDL in collaboration with Naval Group of France, reported NDTV.
Commissioning ceremony of INS Vela Submarine at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Thursday, 25 November
In a statement, the Navy said that the submarine's motto 'Vigilant, Valiant, Victorious' epitomizes its spirit of achieving tasks at hand. The motto is meant to inspire the crew to be always alert and prepared to face and overcome all challenges the submarine faces and emerge victorious, the statement said.
During its construction it was designated as 'Yard 11878'.
The construction of the submarine reportedly began in July 2009. In May 2019, it was named INS Vela and it was handed over by the MDL to the Indian Navy this month, after an extensive trial was conducted on the submarine's system, machinery and weapons.
The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, said INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. "Given today's dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests," he said, as per the publication.
The admiral had marked the formal induction of the submarine in a ceremony held on Thursday. The Navy said that that the new INS Vela was capable of carrying out offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of maritime welfare. Once it dives, "it truly is poised for the kill with very impressive stealth and strength," it said.
INS Vela is fitted with advanced weapons and sensors which are all integrated into the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System or SUBTICS. Once the submarine classifies a target, it can choose to engage with it either using sea-skimming missiles or heavyweight wire-guided torpedoes. It is also fitted with battery cells, which were made in India. The batteries reportedly power a silent propulsion motor.
The new submarine carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Vela that was commissioned in 31 July 1973 and served for 37 glorious years, the Navy said.
