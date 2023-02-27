The Quint Wins 9 Awards at Seventh Edition of Vdonxt Asia Conference and Awards

We are happy to announce that The Quint has won nine awards at the seventh edition of Vdonxt Asia conference and awards held by afaqs!.

The seventh edition of the conference and awards was held in Mumbai on 27 February.

"The seventh edition, and the first on the ground post-COVID, will examine a business that has been transformed during the pandemic. Huge investments are being made in content. And, contrary to general scepticism, millions of Indians have become subscribers. The rise of smart TVs, is adding a new twist to an already exciting story. These are just some of the trends shaping the streaming business," wrote afaqs! on its website.

The Quint received three golds, four silvers and two bronze awards. Here are the categories:

News and Features