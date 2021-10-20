Varun Gandhi Writes to UP CM Amid Rains in Pilibhit, Several Villages Flooded

Amid floods, a farmer picks up destroyed crops in Uttar Pradesh.
(Photo: Screenshot of videos accessed by The Quint)
Several villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district have been flooded after incessant rains and the release of excess water from Uttarakhand where heavy rains have claimed dozens of lives over the past few days.
The situation is such that water has entered the houses in dozens of villages, forcing people to stay in the water, while the crops of farmers have also been completely submerged in water.
A farmer showing the flooded crops.
Several villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district have been flooded after incessant rains.
Menwhile, Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 20 October, stating that in his constituency of agriculturally-driven Pilibhit, which include Barkheda, Bisakput, Puranpur and Bahedi, floods have caused massive destruction of crops such as sugarcane and led to also the loss of livestock, including cattle.
Police station, Baheri, Bareilly district.
Water also entered the police station in Bareilly district's Baheri tehsil.
Along with Thana Hazara area’s Bazaar Ghat, dozens of villages are in the grip of flood but hardly any arrangement has been made by the administration.
Moreover, people are now forced to migrate due to their inundated houses, while some try to reach higher ground carrying the few essential items.
There are also people sitting on trees, waiting for help from the administration.
