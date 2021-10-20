46 Dead as Heavy Rains Batter Uttarakhand, Amit Shah to Visit Flood-Hit State

Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett.
(Photo: PTI)
Forty-six persons have been reported dead as incessant rains continued to batter Uttarakhand on Wednesday, 20 October, news agency ANI reported.
Visuals emerging from Uttarakhand show large areas inundated by gushing rainwater, which has inflicted heavy damage to the houses, trees, and infrastructure in the region.
Meanwhile, rescue operations by disaster response teams are underway in the state.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the districts that observed heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till Tuesday were Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pauri, and Chamoli.
"Yamunotri-Gangotri, Kedarnath Dham Yatra has started again. However, due to the closure of Badrinath Highway near Joshimath, the Badrinath Yatra could not start at present. Badrinath Yatra will also become smooth soon," Uttarakhand Police tweeted.
"Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.9 lakhs. All possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated.
Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to conduct relief operations in the flood-hit state, in addition to the police.
Dhami, who had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit terrain on Tuesday, said, "After on-site inspection of the disaster-affected areas, while holding a meeting with the officials at Circuit House, Kathgodam, they have been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations with full dedication and readiness."
Nainital-Kaladhungi road, which had been blocked until Tuesday, has been restored for traffic movement on Wednesday, DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI.
"Situation in Garhwal is almost under control, routes have been reopened and 'Char Dham Yatra' will be resumed from tomorrow," he further stated on Tuesday, adding that efforts were on to clear the debris from the roads in order to resume vehicular movement.
Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening in order to assess the situation, ANI reported, citing sources. He will also be holding a review meeting on Wednesday, and will be conducting an aerial survey on Thursday.
"I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," Modi tweeted.
Meanwhile, at least 21 people have died, while around 24 others are still missing due to flooding and landslide incidents in Nepal on Tuesday, ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)