Vaccinate All in Priority Age Group in Districts of Concern: Govt

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday, 30 March, wrote to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories seeking action at the district level, including public health measures, focus on mortality reduction and 100 percent saturation vaccination of priority age groups in surge districts.

In the letter, he said that many districts are seeing clusters of cases emerging because of specific events and/or places where crowding happens, or where large number of people are in close physical contact, coupled with lack of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Giving the states and UTs seven pointers for action at the district level, Bhushan said those districts with a high caseload and fast growth of cases should ensure 100 percent saturation vaccination of the priority age group of 45 year and above, in the coming two weeks.