Considering Spot Fines at Airports for Flouting COVID Rules: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday, 30 March, issued a circular, saying that a levy of spot fine at airports shall be considered to serve as a deterrent for violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

In an advisory circular, Joint Director General Sunil Kumar called for ensuring that COVID-appropriate protocols are followed properly at airports, amid a surge in the number of infections in India in what is being called the 'second wave' of the pandemic.

"During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory. All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face masks properly...as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously. Accordingly, all airport operators may enhance surveillance towards this end," the circular states.