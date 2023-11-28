Watch: The Moment When 41 Trapped Workers Emerged From Depths of the Mountain

All 41 workers who had been trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi for more than 400 hours, were finally rescued on Tuesday evening, 28 November.

A passageway into the blocked opening of the tunnel was made earlier that day. "I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued," Gadkari posted on X (formerly Twitter).